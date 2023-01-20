Opening Hours of Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During the Lunar New Year Holidays

Here is the Lunar New Year holiday opening/closing schedule for cultural and tourism facility hours from the city of Busan.

The Lunar New Year holidays include Seollal Lunar New Year (Jan. 22) and the days before and after Lunar New Year (Jan. 21, Jan. 23), as well as January 24 as a substitute holiday.

Busan’s museums (including Bokcheon Museum, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum and Jeonggwan Museum)

Open: Jan. 21-24, Closed: Jan. 25

Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Citizens Park Museum

Open: Jan. 21-24, Closed: Jan. 25

Busan Marine Natural History Museum and Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum

Open: Jan. 21-24, Closed: Jan. 25

Busan Museum of Art (art.busan.go.kr)

Open: Jan. 21-24, Closed: Jan. 25

Space Lee Ufan (only the second floor) is open to the public from January 12 to 25, 2023.

Ongoing exhibitions: BMA Collection from Historically Created Relations, Lee Kun-hee Collection: Modern and Contemporary Korean Art Special Exhibition 《Collection: The Great Journey》

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Open: Jan. 21-24, Closed: Jan. 25

Ongoing exhibitions: The Postmodern Child, The Uncanny World, Whose Story Is This, Re: New-Bird-Jungle

www.busan.go.kr/moca/index

Busan City Tour

Open: Jan. 23-24, Closed: Jan. 21-22

Telephone and Website:

Tel. (051) 464-9898, www.citytourbusan.com

Hwamyeong Arboretum

Open: Jan. 21, 23, 24, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (last admission is 4:00 pm)

Closed: Jan. 22, 25

Haeundae Arboretum

Open: Jan. 21, 23, 24, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (last admission is 4:30 pm)

Closed: Jan. 22, 25

Busan Museum of Movies

Open: Jan. 21, 23, 24, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Closed: Jan. 22, 25

Free admission

busanbom.kr

Hwangnyeong Mountain View Lounge

Open: Jan. 21-24

Yongdusan Park (Busan Tower)

Open: Jan. 21-24, 10:00-22:00

Taejongdae Recreation Area

Danubi Train

Open: Jan. 23, 24, Closed: Jan. 21, 22

Taejongdae Observatory

Open: Jan. 21-24, 9:00-21:00

The National Maritime Museum of Korea will be temporarily closed for renovation from December 5, 2022 to January 30, 2023.

Busan National Science Museum

Open: Jan. 21, 23, 24, Closed: Jan. 22

www.sciport.or.kr/kor/Main.do

Haeundae Blueline Park

Open: Jan. 21, 23, 24 (9:30 – 19:00), Jan. 22 (noon-19:00)

www.bluelinepark.com/