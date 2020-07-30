Image: Shinsegae Chosun Hotel
Lifestyle

Opening of Grand Josun Hotel Next Month Unclear

Haps Staff

The opening of Shinsegae Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae, which is expected in Haeundae next month, remains unclear.

As heavy rains hit the area on the 23rd, the hotel’s basement suffered heavy flooding.

Local media reports have said that the hotel is giving instructions for customers to make reservations in September and that they have not decided if they will delay the opening.

The Grand Josun is a five-star 330-room hotel which is currently under renovations after it took over operations from the Novotel last year.

Haps Staff
Travel

