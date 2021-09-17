Opening Schedule for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok

The city of Busan has released a list of cultural and tourist facilities open during Chuseok.
Pre-reservation with limited visitors is required. All visitors must wear a face mask before entering the facility and comply with the strict quarantine guidelines.
Please refer to the Chuseok holiday opening/closing schedule for cultural facilities in Busan listed below:
Busan Museum
(Including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum)
Closed: Sep. 23
Open: Sep. 20 – Sep. 22
Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.
Busan Museum of Art
Closed: Sep. 23
Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22
Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.
Museum of Contemporary Art Busan
Closed: Sep. 23
Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22
Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.
Busan Marine Natural History Museum
Closed: Sep. 23
Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22
Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.
Nakdong Estuary Eco Center, Amisan Observatory, Eulsukdo Eco Park
Closed: Sep. 23
Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22
Busan National Science Museum
Closed: Sep. 21, 23
Open: Sep. 18, 19, 20, 22
Haeundae Arboretum
Closed: Sep. 21
Open: Sep. 20, Sep 22 (Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
No operation of free shuttle bus service (Sep. 20 to 22)
Website (Korean)
Online Art and Culture
Busan Culture Center Online Experience
City of Busan English Online Culture Center
This list is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.