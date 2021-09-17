Opening Schedule for Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok

The city of Busan has released a list of cultural and tourist facilities open during Chuseok.

Pre-reservation with limited visitors is required. All visitors must wear a face mask before entering the facility and comply with the strict quarantine guidelines.

Please refer to the Chuseok holiday opening/closing schedule for cultural facilities in Busan listed below:

Busan Museum

(Including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum)

Closed: Sep. 23

Open: Sep. 20 – Sep. 22

Website

Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.

Busan Museum of Art

Closed: Sep. 23

Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22

Website

Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Closed: Sep. 23

Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22

Website

Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.

Busan Marine Natural History Museum

Closed: Sep. 23

Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22

Website

Visitors are required to make online advance reservations.

Nakdong Estuary Eco Center, Amisan Observatory, Eulsukdo Eco Park

Closed: Sep. 23

Open: Sep. 20- Sep. 22

Website

Busan National Science Museum

Closed: Sep. 21, 23

Open: Sep. 18, 19, 20, 22

Website

Haeundae Arboretum

Closed: Sep. 21

Open: Sep. 20, Sep 22 (Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

No operation of free shuttle bus service (Sep. 20 to 22)

Website (Korean)

Online Art and Culture

Busan Culture Center Online Experience

City of Busan English Online Culture Center

This list is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.