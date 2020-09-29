Opening Schedule for Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities in Busan During Chuseok

The city of Busan has released a list of sports, cultural, and tourist facilities open during Chuseok.

The government has decided to allow Indoor national and public facilities and public sports facilities to open to the public during the Chuseok holiday. Pre-reservation with limited visitors is required. All visitors must wear a face mask before entering the facility and comply with the strict quarantine guidelines.

Please refer to the Chuseok holiday opening/closing schedule for cultural and sports facilities in Busan listed below:

Busan Museum

(Including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum)

Closed: Oct. 5

Open: Sep. 29 – Oct. 11

Website

Visitors required to make online advance reservations.

Busan Cinema Center

Open: Sep. 28 – Oct. 11

Closed: Oct. 12 – Oct. 30

Website

Busan Museum of Art

Closed: Oct. 5

Open: Sep. 29 – Oct. 11

Website

Visitors required to make online advance reservations.

Busan Marine Natural History Museum

Closed: Oct. 5

Open: Sep. 29 – Oct. 11

Website

Visitors required to make online advance reservations.

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Open: Sep. 30 – Nov. 8

Opening Hours: 10:00 – 18:00

Website

Korea National Maritime Museum

Open: Sep. 29 – Oct. 11

Opening Hours: 9:00 – 17:00

Website

Visitors required to make online advance reservations.

Busan National Science Museum

Open: Sep. 29 – Oct. 11

Website

This list is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.