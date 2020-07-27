Eat Like a Local: “The Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Gorilla Brewing Company has converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring beers from six great craft breweries from across the country.

Eight taps are on hand, as well as a bottle shop where you can drink on-premise or take out.

Special care went into the design of the shop, with local artists contributing to its special vibe.

The outside artwork was done by local tattoo artists Arale, Kiwi, and Noa and the interior by graffiti artist Stanley.

The inviting unique design space also has darts and a simplified menu with two types of tacos and nachos on hand for dining with eat-in, take out, and terrace seating available.

The tacos have gotten rave reviews since opening, which include carnitas and the Dak Galbi option, a Korean marinated chicken, both of which are made and cooked fresh daily.

Their fresh salsa is also a definite must, and for the truly daring, they’ll soon be adding a range of tequilas.

Other participating breweries are Chillhops Brewing, Dancing Cider, Magpie Brewing, Playground Brewery, and Seoul Brewery.

“It’s a pretty chilled space. The kind of bottle shop you’d expect to see back home. Collaborating with other breweries and like-minded companies has been at the heart of Gorilla since we started. In this industry it’s almost essential to do so, to help make a better beer life for us all,” says co-owner and founder Andy Green.

The shop is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will initially be open for three months.

Restaurant Information

Open: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 125 Gwangnam-ro, Gwangan 2(i)-dong, Suyeong-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-714-6258

Instagram: @beershop.kr

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Haps has teamed up with Shuttle to offer you a 4,000 won discount with your first order on great meals from local restaurants in Busan.