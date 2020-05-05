Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

‘Gaonbi’, a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.

The operation of the coffee shop is undertaken by the Gangseo-gu Regional Self-Sufficiency Center Youth Independent Challenge Group to support the self-sufficiency and self-reliance of low-income families in the region.

The Gangseo-gu Regional Self-Sufficiency Center employs four young people from low-income families in the hall to conduct barista and customer service training, and began operations on the 4th.

Through this, the city expects to provide visitors with a relaxing space where they can enjoy the waiting time for civil complaints, to increase the satisfaction of service, and to contribute to creating a foundation for self-sufficiency by creating social jobs for low-income people in the region.

The cafe’s opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm every Monday through Friday in accordance with the civil service office hours, and the proceeds will be used to support local self-support projects.