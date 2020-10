Recently opened in Marine City, Royal Food offers a nice selection of Russian treats and bread.

Opened by a Russian-Korean couple, they have a nice deli with cheese and sausages are available and reasonably priced, as well as a large selection of vodka and other assorted whisky’s.

Russian bread and some freshly-made baked goods are also for sale.

The store is located on the second floor in Zenith Square and are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.