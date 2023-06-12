‘Opera Gala Concert with Commentary’ Held Tonight

The Busan Civic Center Grand Theater will host an ‘Opera Gala Concert with Commentary’ tonight at 7:30 pm, featuring members selected through auditions.

This performance marks an important milestone in establishing the city’s opera production system for the theater.

Conducted by Kim Bong-mi, the concert will showcase highlights from the operas ‘Tosca’ and ‘Lucia of Lammermoor,’ which are part of the upcoming 2023 Busan Opera Season program. The Busan Opera House Choir and Orchestra will accompany the performance, emphasizing the significance of the choir’s role in the opera.

The collaboration includes soloists who were selected through auditions in May.

Soprano Sora Kwon, tenor Dongnyeok Kim and Eunseong Jeong, and baritone Junhak Lee will perform notable arias and duets from ‘Lucia of Lammermoor.’

Soprano Yujin Kim, tenor Isaiah, and baritone Ahn Se-beom will showcase their talents in ‘Tosca.’

The concert will feature the full-length opera ‘Tosca’ produced by the Busan Cultural Center and the concert opera ‘Lucia of Lammermoor’ produced by the Geumjeong Cultural Center.

This event serves as an opportunity for the 2023 Busan Opera Season to engage with the public.

The concert is open to those aged 7 and older, with free seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.