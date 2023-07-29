Opera House Construction Audit Reveals Many Violations

The Busan City Audit Committee, chaired by Han Sang-woo, announced the results of the “Busan Opera House Construction Project Promotion Status Specific Appreciation” audit on the 27th.

The audit, requested by the City Council based on the results of the administrative affairs audit (December 14, 2022), was conducted over three months this year, from April to June, and the findings were unveiled recently.

The specific appreciation audit mainly focused on areas such as construction, contract and safety, design, and advisory committees. The auditing process uncovered illegal and unfair practices in the construction company, supervision group, and ordering agency, resulting in various administrative and disciplinary actions being taken.

Key points highlighted during the audit include inadequate firefighting and mechanical facility constructions for the Opera House, improper crack management, illegal subcontracting of mechanical equipment work, improper safety management, and inadequate review of design documents. The audit also pointed out issues related to the selection and operation of the Opera House Facade construction method and the Public Law Verification Technical Advisory Committee.

To address citizen’s concerns and build trust in large-scale construction projects, the audit committee plans to strengthen surveillance by establishing an Urban Infrastructure Audit Team specifically focused on large business sites in Busan.

Moreover, the City Audit Committee aims to address corruption concerns by designating Busan’s large construction business as the “2023 Corruption Weak Field” and promoting integrity culture among public officials to enhance awareness and adherence to ethical standards.

Chairman Han Sang-woo emphasized the importance of normalizing the long-delayed Opera House construction project and called for prompt actions to address the identified problems. He assured continued support and monitoring to ensure the project gets back on track.