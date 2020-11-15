NewsBusiness NewsOpinion & Insight

Opinion: Taking a Different Business Approach with Korea

Don Southerton

There is a long history of Korea facing projects and Joint Ventures that stall and never move forward.

For the most part, leadership agrees to collaborate, then dedicated teams on both sides struggle to make progress. In most cases, leadership expects their assigned teams and management will work through any issues.

Western Teams

It’s one thing for those western teams well experienced in global business who are now engaged in Korea projects to expect past global experience will be enough to work through what can be escalating challenges.

But, in fact, what many will find out is that they are considerably less effective when having to also interact with teams that take a Korean business approach and follow Korean norms. Sadly, many come to blame Korean business practices instead of trying to gain the needed insights to work within the culture and find common ground.

Korean Teams

At the same time, Korean teams very skilled in managing and executing projects in Korea are challenged working with western teams who may or may not understand Korean norms and procedures like the leadership reviews and multiple approval steps. They, too, lack the needed skills to openly communicate and find common ground.

To summarize, impasses are common in all businesses — but what may work in the West to overcome issues will require a different approach in Korea and visa-versa.

The best model is to constantly be aware and sensitive to what may be unfolding. For communications use less direct and non-confrontational ways to gain deeper insights into any challenges and be open to alternative approaches and work-throughs.

As always, I look forward to discussing any challenges as well as any questions you may have to ensure progress.

In my engagements, I strive to ensure success and sustainability in dealing with Korea-facing business partnerships through well-communicated expectations and cross-cultural understanding.

You can reach Don Southerton at  [email protected]com

Don Southertonhttps://www.bridgingculture.com/
Don Southerton is the Founder and CEO of Bridging Culture Worldwide.

