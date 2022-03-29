Image: Lotte Shopping
Opinions Divided Over Newly Proposed Lotte Tower

Haps Staff

Reactions to Lotte Tower Busan’s new look have been divided since its release on the 28th.

Lotte Group unveiled the tower’s new design set to be built in Gwangbok, though building the tower has been a contentious issue with the city for more than 20 years.

Opinions have been divided on SNS, with some people saying the design looks nice and others saying it looks like a “drill bit” or a “screw bar ice cream”.

Others have also said that the 300-meter tower too closely resembles Guangzhou Tower or Kobe Port Tower in Japan, though local architects have noted that it was hard to find the similarities due to the way the building is constructed.

The 56-story spiral-shaped building is expected to host cultural facilities including art galleries, food and sales and sports facilities, a Sky Lounge, Loft Bar, and an observation deck.

Construction is said to have already begun this month and is expected to be completed at the end of 2026.

