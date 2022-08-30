NewsBusan News

Opposition to City’s English Plan Growing

Haps Staff

Despite the Busan city government starting full-fledged preparations to build Busan into an English-proficient city, opposition to the plan from civic groups and Hangeul groups is growing.

111 groups have now opposed the mayor’s plan, including holding a protest in front of city hall on the 29th.

The city recently formed a task force for English proficiency projects and will also run an expert support group in consultation with the city’s education office.

For detailed plans, it will launch a related service within the next month.

To address concerns regarding the effects of English proficiency projects, the city said it will continue to communicate with various groups including Hangul-related organizations.

As part of Mayor Park Heong-joon’s vision to turn Busan into an English-speaking city to turn the city into a global hub, two more English villages will be built in Dongrae and Buk-gu in the future.

Opposition groups claim that it is a waste of money to build the villages citing previous failures as well as the loss of identity as Koreans who should be learning Hangeul, the foundation of hallyu, or the Korean wave.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23.2 ° C
23.2 °
23.2 °
91 %
3.2kmh
100 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 