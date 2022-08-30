Opposition to City’s English Plan Growing

Despite the Busan city government starting full-fledged preparations to build Busan into an English-proficient city, opposition to the plan from civic groups and Hangeul groups is growing.

111 groups have now opposed the mayor’s plan, including holding a protest in front of city hall on the 29th.

The city recently formed a task force for English proficiency projects and will also run an expert support group in consultation with the city’s education office.

For detailed plans, it will launch a related service within the next month.

To address concerns regarding the effects of English proficiency projects, the city said it will continue to communicate with various groups including Hangul-related organizations.

As part of Mayor Park Heong-joon’s vision to turn Busan into an English-speaking city to turn the city into a global hub, two more English villages will be built in Dongrae and Buk-gu in the future.

Opposition groups claim that it is a waste of money to build the villages citing previous failures as well as the loss of identity as Koreans who should be learning Hangeul, the foundation of hallyu, or the Korean wave.