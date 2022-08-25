NewsBusan News

Original Downtown of Busan Continues to Struggle

Haps Staff

The birth rate, the economically active population, and the income level in the original downtown region of Busan city were found to be the lowest among South Korean cities.

According to Statistics Korea’s “Employment Indicators for the First Half of 2022,” the proportion of inactive people living in Yeongdo-gu of Busan, in the first half of this year, was the highest in the country.

Yeongdo-gu also recorded the lowest employment rate in the first half of the year, staying at 48.8%.

Jung-gu in Busan also showed that the average total salary per worker was the smallest among cities, counties, and districts across the country.

Last year, the Ministry of Interior and Safety designated Yeongdo-gu, Dong-gu, and Seo-gu, as areas at risk of population extinction.

