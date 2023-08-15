Originals by Burger King Introduces Two New Pepper Jack Burgers

Burger King is introducing a new addition to its menu in Korea, marking a significant step with the ‘Original’s Pepper Jack.’

This offering features 100% Korean beef patties, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese that combine to create a spicy and savory flavor profile with the richness of Monterey Jack.

This marks the first time that Burger King in Korea is using 100% Korean beef patties. The burger also presents a delightful harmony of three types of cheese: pepper jack, shredded, and cheddar cheese, resulting in a delectable and soft taste.

As a pioneer in introducing premium burgers to the Korean market, Burger King continues to set new standards by launching the ‘Originals Pepper Jack,’ which is expected to further elevate the concept of super-premium burgers.

Customers have the choice of opting for a single or double patty version, catering to individual preferences. The new menu item will be available at Burger King outlets nationwide as well as through King Order Delivery for a period of eight weeks through October 8.