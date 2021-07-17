Image: Korea Railroad Research Institute
NewsBusan News

Oryukdo Line Tram Vehicle Design Selected

Haps Staff

The Korea Railroad Research Institute announced the winner of the “Busan Oryukdo Line Tram Vehicle Design Citizen Preference Survey”.

The design of Korea’s first tram was decided on by a citizen vote which took place online through the city of Busan’s website, Nam-gu district’s website, as well as at the railway space inside Busan Station.

“Eco-friendly Future City in Busan” was chosen among the three choices, with 43.8% preferring its design.

Dawonsys Ltd. Co. was selected as the manufacturer of the low-floor tram that will run along Oryukdo line.

The wireless low-floor tram uses a battery mounted as the main power source without overhead high-voltage wires and can travel over 40 kilometers on a single charge, the longest distance in the world.

The tram is expected to begin service is 2023.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
6kmh
100 %
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
29 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 