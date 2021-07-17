Oryukdo Line Tram Vehicle Design Selected

The Korea Railroad Research Institute announced the winner of the “Busan Oryukdo Line Tram Vehicle Design Citizen Preference Survey”.

The design of Korea’s first tram was decided on by a citizen vote which took place online through the city of Busan’s website, Nam-gu district’s website, as well as at the railway space inside Busan Station.

“Eco-friendly Future City in Busan” was chosen among the three choices, with 43.8% preferring its design.

Dawonsys Ltd. Co. was selected as the manufacturer of the low-floor tram that will run along Oryukdo line.

The wireless low-floor tram uses a battery mounted as the main power source without overhead high-voltage wires and can travel over 40 kilometers on a single charge, the longest distance in the world.

The tram is expected to begin service is 2023.