Are you looking for a tasty and easy-to-make dish that will impress your family and friends? Look no further!

This recipe for Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese is a flavorful and satisfying option that combines the richness of cheese with the freshness of spinach.

The tender orzo pasta perfectly complements the dish, creating a delicious balance of flavors. In the following lines, we will explain all the steps to create this delicious dish. But first, let’s learn a little more about Orzo.

All About Orzo

Orzo is a type of pasta that is shaped like a grain of rice, hence its name, which means “barley” in Italian. It is versatile and can be used in various recipes, from soups and salads to main courses. Orzo is made from durum wheat semolina, which gives it a firm texture when cooked.

For this recipe, we recommend using RiceSelect Orzo. Their orzo pasta is of high quality, with a perfect al dente texture that holds up well in different dishes. You can find RiceSelect Orzo at this link: riceselect.com/product/orzo

Ingredients

To create this delicious Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese dish, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup RiceSelect® Orzo

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Now that we have all our ingredients ready, let’s get cooking! Follow these simple steps to prepare the Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese:

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the RiceSelect® Orzo and cook according to the package instructions until it is al dente. This usually takes around 8-10 minutes. Once cooked, drain the orzo and set it aside.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped onion, and sauté until they become fragrant and lightly golden. This should take about 3-4 minutes.

Step 3

Add the fresh spinach leaves to the skillet and cook until they wilt down. This should only take a couple of minutes. The spinach will add vibrant color and a healthy dose of vitamins to our dish.

Step 4

Now, it’s time to bring all the flavors together. Add the cooked orzo to the skillet with the sautéed garlic, onion, and spinach. Give everything a good stir to combine. Sprinkle in the dried oregano and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5

Last but not least, sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese over the orzo mixture. The creamy and tangy taste of the feta will take this dish to the next level. Give everything a final gentle stir to incorporate the cheese evenly.

Health Benefits of Orzo, Spinach, and Feta Cheese

Apart from being a scrumptious dish, Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese also offers a range of health benefits. Let’s take a look at how the key ingredients contribute to your well-being:

Orzo Pasta

Orzo pasta, made from durum wheat semolina, is a good source of complex carbohydrates. These carbs provide a steady release of energy, keeping you fueled throughout the day. Additionally, orzo is low in fat and cholesterol-free, making it a heart-healthy choice.

Spinach

Spinach is often referred to as a superfood and for good reason. Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate, iron, and fiber, spinach promotes overall health and well-being. It supports a healthy immune system, aids in digestion, and helps maintain strong bones and teeth.

Feta Cheese

Feta cheese, a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, adds a tangy and creamy element to the dish. While it is higher in sodium, feta cheese offers several health benefits. It is a good source of calcium, which is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth.

Olive Oil

It is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy fats. Olive oil also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which contribute to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Delicious Accompaniments for Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese

Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese is a versatile dish that pairs well with a variety of complementary flavors and textures. Here are some delectable accompaniments that will elevate your dining experience:

Grilled Chicken Breast: Grilled chicken breast adds a protein-packed element to the dish, making it more filling and satisfying. Season the chicken with herbs and spices like oregano, garlic powder, and paprika for a burst of flavor.

Roasted Vegetables: Roasted vegetables bring a delightful sweetness and depth of flavor to the dish. You can roast an assortment of vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and cherry tomatoes.

Garlic Bread: Garlic bread is a classic accompaniment that adds a crispy and buttery touch to any pasta dish. Slice a baguette, spread a mixture of butter, minced garlic, and chopped parsley on each slice, and toast them in the oven until golden and aromatic.

Greek Salad: A refreshing Greek salad is an excellent side dish to serve with Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese. Combine crisp lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Toss the salad with a simple dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, dried oregano, salt, and pepper.

Roasted Lemon-Herb Shrimp: For seafood lovers, roasted lemon-herb shrimp makes a delectable accompaniment. Toss peeled and deveined shrimp with olive oil, minced garlic, lemon zest, chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley and dill), salt, and pepper.

Orzo with Spinach and Feta Cheese is a versatile and delicious dish that can be enjoyed as a main course or a side dish. With its blend of tender orzo pasta, fresh spinach, and tangy feta cheese, it offers a harmonious balance of flavors.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself, your family, or guests, this delightful dish is sure to impress with its simplicity and robust flavors. So, grab your RiceSelect Orzo pasta, gather the ingredients, and embark on a culinary adventure. Enjoy the wonderful flavors and the nourishing benefits it provides.