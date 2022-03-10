The Oscars Special 2020 Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center

The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 31st.
Event Information
Period: Through March 31, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth / 6,000 won for members /5,000 won for senior
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
SPENCER
Belfast
Nightmare Alley
Cyrano
Licorice Pizza
House of Gucci
West Side Story
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Dune
Nomadland
ドライブ・マイ・カー, Drive My Car
CODA
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom