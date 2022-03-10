The Oscars Special 2020 Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center

The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 31st.

Event Information

Period: Through March 31, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / 7,000 won for youth / 6,000 won for members /5,000 won for senior

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

SPENCER

Belfast

Nightmare Alley

Cyrano

Licorice Pizza

House of Gucci

West Side Story

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Dune

Nomadland

ドライブ・マイ・カー, Drive My Car

CODA

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom