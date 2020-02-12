EntertainmentMovies & TV

Oscars Winner Parasite was the Most Tweeted-about Movie During the 92nd Academy Awards

Haps Staff

“Parasite” (@ParasiteMovie), which won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards Oscars (@TheAcademy), including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay, fired up Twitter all over the world.

“Parasite”, the first Korean movie in history to win an Oscar for Best Picture, was the world’s most Tweeted about movie during the award show.

“Parasite” received more than 1.6 million Tweets worldwide from the time nominees were announced on 13 January 2020. The second most Tweeted movie was “Joker”, with Joaquin Phoenix also winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a leading role. The third most Tweeted film was “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”, with Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt also winning for Best Actor in Supporting Role. Fourth place went to “Jojo Rabbit”, while Best Animated Feature Film, “Toy Story 4” rounded up the list in fifth place.

Most Tweeted about movies during the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Parasite
  2. Joker
  3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  4. Jojo Rabbit
  5. Toy Story 4

Twitter also announced the ‘Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the 2020 Oscars night’. With more than 500,000 Tweets around the world, Parasite’s Best Picture Win was the top Tweeted moment of the night.

Top 5 most Tweeted moments of the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Parasite wins Best Picture
  2. Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker
  3. Bong Joon-ho wins Best Director for Parasite
  4. Renee Zellweger wins Best Actress for Judy
  5. Eminem’s surprise performance at the Oscars

In addition, Director Bong Joon-ho was first on the list of the ‘Most discussed celebrities on Twitter during the 2020 Oscars night’. 520,000 Tweets were related to Bong Joon-ho on the day of the awards ceremony alone. The rest of the top five celebrities were Joaquin Phoenix, Eminem, Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman in that order.

Most Tweeted about celebs during the 2020 Oscars night

  1. Bong Joon-ho
  2. Joaquin Phoenix
  3. Eminem
  4. Brad Pitt
  5. Natalie Portman

The Top Tweet of the award show came from the official account of The Academy Awards (@TheAcademyannouncing “Parasite” as the winner of the Best Picture award.

Here are the Top 5 Tweets about the 2020 Oscars during the show:

  1. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226724066779750400
  2. https://twitter.com/AmyKinLA/status/1226661824994480131
  3. https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/1226688802816573440
  4. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226715499188244480
  5. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226682200617127936

And here are the Top 5 Tweets about Parasite on the 2020 Oscars night:

  1. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226730862735003650
  2. https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1226719645849145344
  3. https://twitter.com/ParasiteMovie/status/1226727007133634560
  4. https://twitter.com/ParasiteMovie/status/1226552095848812544
  5. https://twitter.com/MillennialOfMNL/status/1226731333591846916

Check out hashtag #Oscars#Parasite, and #Bonghive, or follow the @TheAcademy and @ParasiteMovie official handles to keep updated with what’s happening on Twitter celebrating this historic moment for Korean cinema!

blank
Travel

