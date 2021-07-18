Osiria’s Culture and Art Town “Showplex” Passes Architectural Design Phase

The Gijang Osiria Tourism Complex Culture and Art Town “Showplex” has passed its architectural deliberation from the city of Busan, pushing it into the next phase of rapid development.

The complex, organized by Art Harang, will be located at 535 Sangsang-ri in Gijang-gun.

One of the core projects of the Osiria Tourism Complex, Showplex is a complex cultural facility that combines culture and arts, entertainment, experience centers, shopping, relaxation, and tourism.

The large-scale cultural complex will have four floors underground and five above ground, with facilities such as performance halls, a gallery, street art, a busking zone, experience and exercise facilities, and convenience facilities.

Construction is expected to begin next year with a completion date of 2024.