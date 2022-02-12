Outdoor Car Theater to be Built at Taejeongdae

The Busan Tourism Organization will open an outdoor car theater later this year at Taejeongdae Amusement Park.

Located in Yeongdo-gu, it will be built at 7-2 area of the parking lot attached to the amusement park.

Set to open in September, the theater will be able to accommodate 120 to 150 cars and will play two films daily at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. year-round.

It will be directly operated by the corporation, and distribution and reservations systems will be processed under a consignment contract.

The theater is expected to help promote nighttime tourism to the district.