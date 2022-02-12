Lifestyle

Outdoor Car Theater to be Built at Taejeongdae

Haps Staff

The Busan Tourism Organization will open an outdoor car theater later this year at Taejeongdae Amusement Park.

Located in Yeongdo-gu, it will be built at 7-2 area of the parking lot attached to the amusement park.

Set to open in September, the theater will be able to accommodate 120 to 150 cars and will play two films daily at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. year-round.

It will be directly operated by the corporation, and distribution and reservations systems will be processed under a consignment contract.

The theater is expected to help promote nighttime tourism to the district.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
6 ° C
6 °
0.1 °
61 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sat
9 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 