Outdoor Dining at Convenience Stores and Food Stall Temporarily Banned After 9 p.m. From Today

The city of Busan has announced that it has temporarily banned dining outdoors at convenience stores, food stalls, and pojang macha’s after 9 p.m. effective at midnight.

No food or drinks will be able to be consumed outdoors at tables. Delivery or takeout will still be permitted.

As restaurants and small cafes were ordered to close on the 4th until the 14th, sizeable crowds flocked to 24-hour convenience stores outdoor patios or food and drink tents, forcing the city to take action in order to stop group meetings.