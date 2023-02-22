Image: City of Busan
Outdoor Filming Space Being Promoted in Eco-Delta City

BeFM News

A plan to create an outdoor filming lot is being promoted in Eco-Delta City (or EDC) in Gangseo District.

The city of Busan announced that it would sign a business agreement with the Busan Film Commission and Korea Water Resources Corporation’s Busan EDC Project Group to utilize the outdoor set site.

The Busan EDC Project Group plans to make use of the unsold land from the digital logistics and industrial area in Gangseo District which spans  253,000㎡ as an outdoor filming lot, by the year 2028.

The city of Busan and others plan to actively cooperate in attracting domestic and foreign production of film and tv and supporting them throughout the production.

BeFM News
