Outdoor Ice Rink and Sledding Range Opened at Taehwagang Sports Park in Ulsan

An outdoor ice rink and sledding range opened at the Taehwagang Sports Park next to the Seongnam Dunchi parking lot in Jung-gu, Ulsan.

The district of Jung-gu announced that they opened the 1,350-square-meter ice rink as well as a 375-square-meter sledding range to expand the base of family-based sports in the region.

The complex also consists of a ticket office, rental shop, and storage space.

Admission and skate rental are 1,000 won each.

Strict quarantine measures will be in place and in line with current quarantine guidelines, only 49 users will be allowed each session.

Each session is based on 90 minutes.

The number of visitors could eventually rise depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays (4 sessions) and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends (5 sessions).

Tickets can be purchased on-site.

The park is expected to operate until early February.