Outdoor Mask Mandate Ends With Some Exceptions

The outdoor mask mandate has come to an end but masks must be worn at gatherings of 50 or more people or at multi-use facilities.

The decision on mask-wearing comes after the country last week scrapped most COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, including gathering limits and business hour curfews, as part of its effort to return to pre-pandemic normalcy amid a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Although the outdoor mask mandate has been lifted in principle, Kim said the compulsory rule still applies to outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people, such as sports events and performances.

He also added that mask-wearing is recommended when it is difficult for people to keep a one-meter distance from each other at gatherings and in circumstances that could expel lots of droplets of saliva, such as shouting and singing.

Even when it isn’t required, the Central Safety and Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters actively recommends wearing a mask outside.