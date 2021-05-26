News

Outdoor Mask Rules For Vaccinated People to be Changed from July

South Korea will allow those administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to enjoy the outdoors without masks.

The central government made the announcement yesterday on the incentive program at a daily interagency coronavirus response meeting.

It also included a plan to lift the gathering ban for direct family members who have had their first vaccine dose.

Starting in July, those who have received their first vaccine jabs can go outdoors without masks after two weeks. Those who have completed both doses will be exempt from private gathering bans and the occupancy ceiling rule at restaurants and cafes.

Fully vaccinated people who have had two weeks pass after their second shot will also be able to socialize without restrictions and won’t be subject to quarantine from traveling overseas or from contact with an infected individual.

Only 3.8%, or 1.9 million people are fully vaccinated and 7% or 3.9 million have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination in the country so far.

