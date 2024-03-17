Outdoor Movie Theater to be Built Near the 168 Stairs in Choryang-dong

Dong-gu district office has announced plans to establish an outdoor movie theater near the 168 Stairs in Choryang-dong.

The theater, set along the slope of the mountain road, aims to serve as a leisure space for visitors to Choryangbagu-gil and local residents.

This initiative is part of broader redevelopment efforts, which include replacing the unreliable monorail with an inclined elevator.

Named ‘168 Steps the Deck,’ the project will occupy 225 m2 of Ibagu Park and cost 959 million won.

Scheduled to open in May, it will revamp the area’s old retaining walls and floors, transforming the mountain road slope into an outdoor community space and cinema seating.

The Dong-gu Office plans to integrate this space with Choryang Ibagu Road to host various festivals and promote night tourism.

Starting in June, the ‘168 Steps the Deck Cinema’ will operate regular movie screenings, accommodating 40 to 50 viewers in outdoor seating.

Plans include a 6.5m wide and 5m tall roll screen for screenings and as a photo zone with the North Port as a backdrop.

Additional redevelopment efforts will see the replacement of the troublesome monorail with an inclined elevator, scheduled for completion within the year at a budget of 2.328 billion won.