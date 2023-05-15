Over 100,000 Visitors Attended 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival

The 39th Sancheong Hwangmaesan Royal Azalea Festival, which took place from April 29 to May 14 in Sancheong-gun, provided a delightful and rejuvenating experience for over 100,000 visitors.

On the 14th, Sancheong-gun announced the successful conclusion of the festival held in the majestic Hwangmaesan Mountain, home to the largest royal azalea colony in the country.

After a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year’s festival aimed to rekindle love for azaleas and Sancheong as people gradually returned to their daily lives.

The festival received an overwhelming response, attracting 100,000 attendees from across the country who embraced the final moments of spring.

The event played a significant role in supporting local economies and generating income for farming households, with sales surpassing 400 million won.

Visitors were captivated by the breathtaking beauty and enchanting fragrance of the azaleas in full bloom on Mt. Hwangmae.

From the royal azalea harvest festival at the beginning of the festival to a range of engaging activities, agricultural and specialty product markets, and local restaurant offerings, the festival received positive feedback from first-time visitors to Hwangmaesan Mountain after its four-year hiatus.

The event created lasting memories while also contributing to the revitalization of the local community.