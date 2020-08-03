Over 1,300 Warnings For Not Wearing Masks Over the Weekend in Haeundae and Songjeong Beach

With the vacation season in Busan officially kicking off last weekend, the number of people who received a warning to wear a mask on Haeundae Beach has also significantly increased.

At Haeundae Beach, 562 warnings were handed out on Saturday and 482 yesterday

while at Songjeong, 102 warnings were given on Saturday and 175 yesterday.

A Haeundae-gu official said, people not wearing a mask properly or wearing a mask partially on the chin, are being asked to put it on properly or leave the beach.

The official added, however, that no fines were given over the weekend as everyone complied with the warnings.

Wearing masks is compulsory at five beaches in Busan until August 15 or violaters could face up to a 3 million won fine.

Over 525,000 people visited Haeundae Beach over the weekend.