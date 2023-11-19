Over 1,500 Attend 2023 Yangsan City Pet Culture Festival

The ‘2023 Yangsan City Pet Culture Festival’ for pet owners successfully took place at Hwangsan Park’s pet shelter in Yangsan on the 18th.

Despite the cold temperatures and early morning snowfall, the festival attracted over 1,500 attendees, including pet owners, local citizens, and visitors.

Participants traveled from various regions, including Busan, Ulsan, Changwon, and Gimhae.

The day’s festivities included a pet walking contest, a pet model selection competition, and a pet talk concert.

Numerous experience booths provided free health checkups and consultations, rabies vaccinations, pet registration, and grooming treatments