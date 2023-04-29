Lifestyle

Over 20 Events to Look Forward to This May in Busan

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.

May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.

Events in May

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Date: Ongoing through May 7

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center

Road to World DJ Festival Busan

Date: May 1

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Children’s Day Celebration 

Date: May 5

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center

Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital

Date: May 5

Location: Busan Cutural Center

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2023

Date: 5-7

Location: Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918

Art Busan 2023

Date: May 5-7

Location: BEXCO

Buddha’s Birthday

Date: May 8

Location: Various Temples

Gwangalli Eobang Festival

Date: May 12-14

Location: Gwangalli Beach

Tanaka 1st Concert in Korea

Date: May 13-14

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

2023 Haeundae Sand Festival

Date: May 19-22

Location: Haeundae Beach

Global Gathering 2023

Date: May 20

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Alice in Wonderland Original Performance in Korea

Date: May 20-21

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

2023 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival

Date: May 21

Location: Gwangan Bridge

World Climate Industry EXPO

Date: May 24-27

Location: BEXCO

Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Concert

Date: May 26

Location: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Dream Concert

Date: May 27

Location: Asiad Main Stadium

Busan Port Festival

Date: May 27-28

Location: International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories

Date: May 27 through September 3

Location: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan

11 O’clock Concert in May

Date: May 31

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Busan Contents Market

Date: May 31 – June 3

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Haps – Gorilla Business Networking Night

Date: June 1

Location: Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli

 

