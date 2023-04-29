Over 20 Events to Look Forward to This May in Busan

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.
May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.
Events in May
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
Date: Ongoing through May 7
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center
Road to World DJ Festival Busan
Date: May 1
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Children’s Day Celebration
Date: May 5
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center
Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital
Date: May 5
Location: Busan Cutural Center
Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2023
Date: 5-7
Location: Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918
Art Busan 2023
Date: May 5-7
Location: BEXCO
Buddha’s Birthday
Date: May 8
Location: Various Temples
Gwangalli Eobang Festival
Date: May 12-14
Location: Gwangalli Beach
Tanaka 1st Concert in Korea
Date: May 13-14
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
2023 Haeundae Sand Festival
Date: May 19-22
Location: Haeundae Beach
Global Gathering 2023
Date: May 20
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Alice in Wonderland Original Performance in Korea
Date: May 20-21
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
2023 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival
Date: May 21
Location: Gwangan Bridge
World Climate Industry EXPO
Date: May 24-27
Location: BEXCO
Yuhki Kuramoto Piano Concert
Date: May 26
Location: Busan Citizens’ Hall
Dream Concert
Date: May 27
Location: Asiad Main Stadium
Busan Port Festival
Date: May 27-28
Location: International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories
Date: May 27 through September 3
Location: KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan
11 O’clock Concert in May
Date: May 31
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Busan Contents Market
Date: May 31 – June 3
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
Haps – Gorilla Business Networking Night
Date: June 1
Location: Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli