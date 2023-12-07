Over 200,0000 Foreign Tourists Visit Busan in October

The number of foreign tourists visiting Busan surged to over 200,000 in October, marking the highest monthly figure for the year.

The Busan Tourism Organization revealed a notable 201.1% increase compared to the same period last year, reaching 224,895 visitors, rebounding to 88.6% of the pre-pandemic levels recorded in October 2019.

The cumulative foreign tourist arrivals for the year demonstrated a steady increase, with monthly figures exceeding 100,000 since March.

The October figures surpassed the 200,000 mark for the first time in 2021, showcasing a positive trend in the city’s tourism recovery. The breakdown of monthly arrivals includes notable figures for each month, with July, August, and September showing consistent numbers in the 100,000 range.

Examining the nationality of visitors, Japanese tourists had the most with 46,570 arrivals, followed by Taiwanese (27,924) and Americans (20,110). Chinese tourists, who ranked third in the preceding months, dropped to the fourth position.

The introduction of the ‘Visit Busan Pass,’ exclusively designed for foreign tourists, played a pivotal role in encouraging visits.

Since its official launch in September, a total of 70,891 passes were sold by October. Taiwanese visitors constituted the majority, accounting for 60% of pass users, followed by Hong Kong (12%), Malaysia (8%), and Japan (7%).