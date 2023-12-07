Busan News

Over 200,0000 Foreign Tourists Visit Busan in October

By Haps Staff

The number of foreign tourists visiting Busan surged to over 200,000 in October, marking the highest monthly figure for the year.

The Busan Tourism Organization revealed a notable 201.1% increase compared to the same period last year, reaching 224,895 visitors, rebounding to 88.6% of the pre-pandemic levels recorded in October 2019.

The cumulative foreign tourist arrivals for the year demonstrated a steady increase, with monthly figures exceeding 100,000 since March.

The October figures surpassed the 200,000 mark for the first time in 2021, showcasing a positive trend in the city’s tourism recovery. The breakdown of monthly arrivals includes notable figures for each month, with July, August, and September showing consistent numbers in the 100,000 range.

Examining the nationality of visitors, Japanese tourists had the most with 46,570 arrivals, followed by Taiwanese (27,924) and Americans (20,110). Chinese tourists, who ranked third in the preceding months, dropped to the fourth position.

The introduction of the ‘Visit Busan Pass,’ exclusively designed for foreign tourists, played a pivotal role in encouraging visits.

Since its official launch in September, a total of 70,891 passes were sold by October. Taiwanese visitors constituted the majority, accounting for 60% of pass users, followed by Hong Kong (12%), Malaysia (8%), and Japan (7%).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

No Damage Reported as Rare Hail Storm Hits Busan

President Yoon Visits Busan, Vows to Turn Busan Into a “Global Hub City”

Lotte Shopping’s “Busan CFC” Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

Busan Looks to Expand Economic Ties and Cultural Bonds with Beijing and Shanghai

Busan Authorities Introduce Unmanned Rear License Plate Traffic Enforcement Equipment

‘Hope 2024 Sharing Campaign’ Underway in Busan

The Latest

Sales of Whisky Sees a Significant Rise in Korea

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

부산현대미술관, 12월 풍성한 문화행사 운영

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

International Destinations: HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair Returns in January 2024

Drag Brunch: The Queer Who Stole Christmas

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
56 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 