Over 30 Events in Busan to Look Forward to This May

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.

May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.

Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.

Events in May

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Date: Ongoing through May 12

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square

World Coffee and Barista Festival

Date: May 1-4

Location: BEXCO

Busan Dream Baby Fair

Date: May 2-5

Location: BEXCO

4th Busan Flower Festival

Date: May 3-6

Location: Busan Citizens Park

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival

Date: May 3-6

Location: Busan Citizens Park

Candlelight Concert

Date: May 4

Location: Nurimaru

Star Wars Day Event

Date: May 4-5

Location: Haeundae Beach

Jump – Musical

Date: May 4-5

Location: KBS Busan Hall

Children’s Day Celebrations

Date: May 5

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center

Cyrille Aimee Concert

Date: May 6

Location: Haeundae Cultural Center

Ilya Rashkovskiy Piano Recital

Date: May 7

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Maisky Trio Recital

Date: May 8

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Buddha’s Birthday

Date: May 8

Location: Various Temples

Gwangalli Eobang Festival

Date: May 10-12

Location: Gwangalli Beach

Art Busan 2024

Date: May 10-12

Location: BEXCO

Lee Mija Appreciation Concert

Date: May 11

Location: Dream Theatre

Miss Trot 3 National Tour Concert

Date: May 11-12

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Global Healthcare Week

Date: May 16-18

Location: BEXCO

Crossfit Semifinal Week

Date: May 17-19

Location: BEXCO

Classical Music Concert for Kids III

Date: May 18

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Global Gathering

Date: May 18

Location: Busan Cinema Center

New Zealand Wine Festival

Date: May 18

Location: Park Hyatt Hotel

Diamond Bridge Walking Event

Date: May 19

Location: Gwangan Bridge

Disney Animation Immersive Performance

Date: May 20-25

Location: BEXCO

Busan Content Market

Date: May 22-24

Location: BEXCO

Romeo and Juliet

Date: May 23-26

Location: Busan Dream Theatre

2024 Haeundae Sand Festival

Date: May 24-27

Location: Haeundae Beach

Busan International Performing Arts Festival

Date: May 24 – June 2

Location: Busan Dream Theatre

2024 Active King of Singers National Tour

Date: May 25

Location: BEXCO

Youth Men and Women Haeundae Rendezvous

Date: May 25

Location: Nurimaru

Busan International Food Fair

Date: May 29 – June 1

Location: BEXCO

Busan Coffee Show

Date: May 29 – June 1

Location: BEXCO

Busan Home Table Decor Fair

Date: May 30 – June 2

Location: BEXCO

ECCK All European Network Night

Date: May 31

Location: Westin Josun Busan