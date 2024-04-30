Over 30 Events in Busan to Look Forward to This May

The calendar in May is full of great events around Busan with a wide variety of options to check out around the city.
May is Family Month in South Korea and there are plenty of things to get out and do.
Here is a list of some of the major events around the city to look forward to next month.
Events in May
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
Date: Ongoing through May 12
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square
World Coffee and Barista Festival
Date: May 1-4
Location: BEXCO
Busan Dream Baby Fair
Date: May 2-5
Location: BEXCO
4th Busan Flower Festival
Date: May 3-6
Location: Busan Citizens Park
Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival
Date: May 3-6
Location: Busan Citizens Park
Candlelight Concert
Date: May 4
Location: Nurimaru
Star Wars Day Event
Date: May 4-5
Location: Haeundae Beach
Jump – Musical
Date: May 4-5
Location: KBS Busan Hall
Children’s Day Celebrations
Date: May 5
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Busan Cinema Center
Cyrille Aimee Concert
Date: May 6
Location: Haeundae Cultural Center
Ilya Rashkovskiy Piano Recital
Date: May 7
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Maisky Trio Recital
Date: May 8
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Buddha’s Birthday
Date: May 8
Location: Various Temples
Gwangalli Eobang Festival
Date: May 10-12
Location: Gwangalli Beach
Art Busan 2024
Date: May 10-12
Location: BEXCO
Lee Mija Appreciation Concert
Date: May 11
Location: Dream Theatre
Miss Trot 3 National Tour Concert
Date: May 11-12
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
Global Healthcare Week
Date: May 16-18
Location: BEXCO
Crossfit Semifinal Week
Date: May 17-19
Location: BEXCO
Classical Music Concert for Kids III
Date: May 18
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Global Gathering
Date: May 18
Location: Busan Cinema Center
New Zealand Wine Festival
Date: May 18
Location: Park Hyatt Hotel
Diamond Bridge Walking Event
Date: May 19
Location: Gwangan Bridge
Disney Animation Immersive Performance
Date: May 20-25
Location: BEXCO
Busan Content Market
Date: May 22-24
Location: BEXCO
Romeo and Juliet
Date: May 23-26
Location: Busan Dream Theatre
2024 Haeundae Sand Festival
Date: May 24-27
Location: Haeundae Beach
Busan International Performing Arts Festival
Date: May 24 – June 2
Location: Busan Dream Theatre
2024 Active King of Singers National Tour
Date: May 25
Location: BEXCO
Youth Men and Women Haeundae Rendezvous
Date: May 25
Location: Nurimaru
Busan International Food Fair
Date: May 29 – June 1
Location: BEXCO
Busan Coffee Show
Date: May 29 – June 1
Location: BEXCO
Busan Home Table Decor Fair
Date: May 30 – June 2
Location: BEXCO
ECCK All European Network Night
Date: May 31
Location: Westin Josun Busan