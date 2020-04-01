Over 500 Busan Taxi Drivers Quit as Industry Takes a Big Hit

COVID-19 has strongly hit the taxi industry with over 500 drivers resigning from their jobs in February according to new statistics.

According to the Busan Taxi Transportation Association, the average daily transportation income of a corporate-owned taxi driver was 94,916 won between February 24 and 29, a decrease of 38.0% from 153,051 won last year.

The average transportation income per corporate-owned taxi last month was 105,064 won, a 28.8% decrease from the average profit of 147,431 won during the same period last year.

Taxi utilization rate fell the most to 51.18% (5,390 units) on the 3rd of last month, but has barely exceeded the 60% level since mid-March.

As the taxi business continues to struggle, the number of people leaving the company has been increasing.

From July last year to the end of last year, some 200 to 300 people quit from taxi companies a month, but in February alone, 513 people quit working.

The Taxi Transportation Association said it is unusual for more than 500 employees to leave in a single month.