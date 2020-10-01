Over 75% of Busan Citizens Satisfied With City’s Coronavirus Response

According to a survey, more than 7 out of 10 Busan citizens were satisfied with the city’s response to COVID-19.

One thousand Busan citizens at age 18 or above were surveyed from September 15th to the 18th.

76.7% of them said the Busan city government is responding well to the COVID-19 outbreak while 51.4% said Busan is safer than other cities from COVID-19.

In regards to quarantine measures, satisfaction for public transportation measures was the highest at 93.4% and on whether Busan citizens are keeping quarantine rules well, 85.1% responded positively.