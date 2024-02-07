Over Half of Korean Adults Plan to Stay Home this Lunar New Year’s

This Lunar New Year, many individuals are opting to stay home rather than visit their hometowns or go on trips, with a notable decrease in gift-giving intentions, according to a survey conducted by Lotte Members.

The survey, involving 2,000 participants aged 20 and above through the ‘Lime’ research platform last month found that 51.2% of respondents plan to rest at home during the holiday season.

Visiting hometowns, parents’ or relatives’ houses was chosen by 31.3% of respondents. This shift represents a change from the last Chuseok, where hometown visits held the top spot at 46.0%, with home resting ranking second at 30.0%.

Only 14.3% of respondents indicated plans for a short holiday trip (9.1% domestically, 5.2% overseas), a decrease from the last Chuseok holiday (22.4%).

Some respondents preferred activities with shorter schedules, including day trips (14.1%), gatherings with acquaintances or friends (11.4%), and staycations (5.2%).

A slight increase was noted in the number of respondents planning to undergo surgeries such as plastic surgery, LASIK, or LASIK, rising to 4.4% from the previous Chuseok’s 1.7%.

The majority (42.5%) plan to spend the Lunar New Year holiday with family members living together, while a significant 20.2% expect to spend it alone. A larger portion (53.5%) reported having no plans for Lunar New Year gifts compared to those actively preparing (46.5%).

Cash (20.4%) took the lead as the preferred gift, followed by healthy foods (16.2%), fruit (11.4%), meat (10.5%), and gift certificates (7.9%). The primary recipients were parents and grandparents (70.9%), and the anticipated spending amount was below 100,000 to 200,000 won (30.7%).

Only have of respondents are also preparing to give New Year’s money (50.4%) and those not preparing (49.6%) with college students (34.7%) and high school students (34.7%) chosen as the main recipients.

The amounts mentioned for New Year’s money were 10,000 to 30,000 won (37.1%) for infants and children and elementary school students, 30,000 to 50,000 won (39.6%) for middle school students, and 50,000 to 100,000 won for high school and college students (45.8% and 37.2%, respectively).

Many respondents considered giving 100,000 to 200,000 won for adults before employment and adults before marriage (33.8% and 31.6%, respectively).

Those not planning to prepare New Year’s money cited reasons such as ‘no one to give it to’ (33.3%), ‘financial difficulties’ (16.5%), and ‘burdensome giving and receiving’ (15.8%).