Overseas Arrival Refuses To Enter a Quarantine Facility at Busan Station

An overseas arrival with a residential address in Busan has refused to enter a quarantine facility.

According to the city of Busan yesterday, a man in his 50s who arrived at Busan Station via KTX after staying in Cambodia from January refused to be admitted at a designated quarantine facility.

He went to work in Cambodia before returning home. He reportedly has no symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and said he cannot afford the costs for quarantine.

Ramada Encore Busan Station is currently being used as a quarantine facility for overseas arrivals arriving at Busan Station.

Passengers who wish to stay at the quarantine facility will be guided to the Ramada Encore Busan Station on foot and 100,000 won per night will be charged.

The man is currently staying in the waiting room for transport for foreign arrivals at Busan Station.

The city of Busan is concerned that the number of overseas arrivals who refuse to enter quarantine facilities will increase due to the expensive cost of being quarantine which exceeds 1 million won.

Overseas Arrival Refuses To Enter a Quarantine Facility at Busan Station

Travel

