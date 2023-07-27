Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Overseas Korean Youth Participate in ‘Overseas Korean Children’s Homeland Culture Experience’ Training

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has successfully organized the ‘2023 Overseas Korean Children’s Homeland Culture Experience Training,’ a meaningful program designed to introduce overseas Korean youth to the beauty of Korea while immersing them in the culture, history, and arts of the province.

The program, led by Gyeongsangnam-do and supervised by the Gyeongsangnam-do Youth Support Foundation, hosted 13 participants from 9 different countries, including China, Japan, the Philippines, Laos, Russia, USA, UK, Australia, and Israel.

Over the course of 4 nights and 5 days, the participants had the opportunity to explore Jinju, a historically significant city in Gyeongnam, as well as Tongyeong and Changwon.

The training offered a diverse range of activities, such as traditional craft experiences in Changwon, a tour of Jinju Castle, Hanbok experiences, yacht tours, a youth exchange program in Tongyeong, and visits to the Gyeongnam Provincial Council and Provincial House in Changwon. Participants also enjoyed thrilling experiences like karting and marine sports in Tongyeong.

This cherished motherland culture experience training program has been held since 1999 and was temporarily suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it resumed last year, inviting overseas Korean youths from around the world to discover the wonders of Gyeongnam province.

