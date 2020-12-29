Dine & DrinkRestaurants & Cafés

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Haps Staff

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.

Known in Korean as “Bbang Bbang Bbang” or “Bread Bread Bread”, it has grown a following in the city for its sourdough breads, baguettes, and tasty sandwiches and desserts.

The bakery announced that it will remain open at its Millak-dong location until January 25th and then take a month off before opening in Marine City in February.

Its new location hasn’t been announced, but rumors have said it will open around Trump Tower.

The bakery cooks their bread in a MIWE stone kiln oven from Germany using organic wheat flour dough and low temperature aging for two nights and three days.

 

