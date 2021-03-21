Dine & Drink

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Opens in Marine City

Haps Staff

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie once located in Millak-dong has opened in Marine City.

Known in Korean as “Bbang Bbang Bbang” or “Bread Bread Bread”, it has grown a following in the city for its sourdough bread, baguettes, and tasty sandwiches and desserts.

The bakery is located on the first floor of the Doosan We’ve Poseidon building.

The bakery cooks their bread in a MIWE stone kiln oven from Germany using organic wheat flour dough and low temperature aging for two nights and three days.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Monday when it is closed.

It’s best to go early as they usually only bake limited quantities and close when they sell out.

Address: 102-102 Haeundae Doosan We’ve Poseidon, Marine City 1-ro, 91, Haeundae-gu

blank
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

