Pakistani Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus at Busan Station

A 40-year-old Pakistani man has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 135 in Busan.

The man arrived at Incheon International Airport at 5:30 p.m. on the 30th from Doha, and arrived at Busan Station at 12:12 a.m. on the 1st.

After being examined, he moved to his house at 1 a.m. and was confirmed that afternoon.

He was then transported via ambulance to Busan Medical Center in Sasang.

There were 252 tests on foreigners on the 30th with all but one being negative.

To date, there are 2,579 people currently in self-isolation — 308 through contacts and 2,271 who came from overseas.