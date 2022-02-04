‘Panasia Carbon Neutral Forest’ to be Built at Haeundae Arboretum

In May of last year, the city of Busan and Panasia joined hands to create a new civic relaxation space ‘Haeundae Arboretum’, which has been visited by 260,000 people since its temporary opening.

The city of Busan announced that it held a donation delivery ceremony with Panasia Co., Ltd. at 10:30 a.m. on the 3rd on the 7th floor of City Hall.

The ceremony was attended by officials including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Panasia Chairman Lee Su-tae, and Executive Vice President Lee Min-geol.

Panasia plans to donate 200 million won to Busan City to create the Haeundae Arboretum which will be used to create a ‘Panasia Carbon Neutral Forest’ within the 2nd stage of the arboretum.

In particular, this is expected to contribute to transforming the Haeundae Arboretum, which had drifted due to lack of project expenses, into a healing space where citizens can take a rest while enjoying the fresh natural surroundings.

The Panasia carbon-neutral forest will be built around the ecological pond, and about 450 trees of 20 species, including zelkova, Japanese zelkova, and thorns, will be planted on an area of ​​about 5,500 square meters.

The annual carbon absorption is estimated to reach about 5 tons, and as these trees continue to grow in the future, the carbon absorption will increase significantly every year, and the effect of absorbing and blocking fine dust is expected to occur.

Panasia, a representative local company in Busan, is a global eco-friendly facility company with solutions for air and water environment and hydrogen business.

It has recently achieved sales of about 356 billion won and is growing day by day. It is also interested in local community issues and has been steadily participating in social contribution activities as an exemplary company that practices many donation projects in various fields.