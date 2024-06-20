Panda Fu Bao Family Character Zone to Debut at Gwangalli Beach

A new character zone dedicated to the beloved panda Fu Bao family is set to open at Gwangalli Beach in Busan next month.

The “Bao Family” character zone, located at Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong-gu will be unveiled on July 6th and will remain open until August 31st.

This unique attraction, created with a total project cost of 265 million won, is themed around the concept of the Bao Family celebrating their birthdays with a party at Gwangalli Beach.

The Bao Family, comprising father Lebao, mother Aibao, eldest daughter Fu Bao, and twin youngest members Ruibao and Huibao, all have July birthdays. This event marks the first collaboration between Suyeong-gu and Everland for such an occasion in Busan.

Fu Bao gained nationwide fame after videos of her playful antics with her zookeeper went viral on YouTube.

Last April, Fu Bao was returned to China, prompting an outpouring of emotion from her fans. The panda remains so popular that social media is still filled with posts expressing concern for her health and longing for her presence.

The character zone will feature several attractions, including the ‘Sand Panda Shot’ section, where a panda-shaped hole in the sand allows visitors to take unique photos, and a 5-meter tall birthday cake sculpture celebrating the Bao Family.

Additionally, a drone show themed ‘Bao Family in Gwangalli’ will coincide with the opening of the character zone on July 6th.