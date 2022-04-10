Panmuncheon Pedestrian Bridge Landscape Lighting Installation Construction Completed in Jinju

Jinju completed the installation of landscape lighting on the Panmuncheon Pedestrian Bridge in front of the Amco Town The Prague Apartments on the 7th, and conducted an on-site inspection of the overall landscape lighting facilities on the pedestrian bridge in the evening.

Panmuncheon Pedestrian Bridge Landscape Lighting was installed with a budget of 110 million won, utilizing the structural beauty of the Pedestrian Bridge.

By installing landscape lighting around Panmun-dong, where there were no special sights at night, the city expects not only to provide a new night view but also to prevent pedestrian safety accidents and night crimes.

The Panmuncheon Pedestrian Bridge Landscape Lighting Construction is part of the project to create a city of light with beautiful night scenery, a city where you can comfortably stroll and enjoy the night view.

The city has established a landscape lighting master plan to improve old facilities with a landscape plan suitable for Jinju City and install night lights where necessary, receiving a lot of response from citizens as well as foreigners visiting Jinju.

Old facilities such as Dubyeori, Jinyang Bridge, and Kimshimin Bridge were improved, and landscape lighting was installed in Hope Bridge, Bamboo Forest, Pyeonggeo Cherry Blossom Road, Jinju and Seojinju IC, and Jinju Station.

Recently, a project has been carried out in areas requiring landscape lighting adjacent to residential areas, transforming the downtown night scene into a bright and vibrant one.

Jinju City has spent about KRW 5 billion over the past three years to improve the nighttime illumination in downtown areas, which is directly related to the convenience of residents, and replaced 8,670 streetlights on major roads and arterial roads with LEDs to reduce electricity bills and reduce safety accidents at night.