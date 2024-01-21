Panstar Offering an ‘Osaka Cruise Shuttletel’ Package

Panstar Group is offering an ‘Osaka Cruise Shuttletel’, an all-in-one package product linking a hotel and shuttle bus for a Busan-Osaka cruise.

The product includes a cruise using the 22,000-ton Panstar Dream, accommodations at a local hotel in Osaka, and shuttle bus use between the passenger terminal and the hotel.

The price, which includes cruise fare, hotel accommodations, meals on board, fuel surcharge, departure tax, and shuttle bus, is cheaper than a round-trip ticket to Osaka.

A 4-night, 5-day itinerary departing from Busan on Sunday or Tuesday starts in the low 300,000 won range for a standard room, and a 5-night, 6-day itinerary departing on Thursday starts in the high 300,000 won range for a standard room.

Currently, round-trip airfare from Busan to Osaka is generally in the 500,000 to 600,000 won range.

There are four local hotels in Osaka included, and they are all located in the city center, making it great for sightseeing around the city on foot. The Panstar Dream, which will be used on Osaka cruises, is equipped with a stabilizer that minimizes shaking and vibration of the hull, so there is no need to worry about seasickness.

The ship is equipped with a variety of convenient facilities, including a restaurant, massage room, karaoke room, cafe, sauna, duty-free shop, and convenience store.

Unlike airplanes where you have to sit in narrow seats, you can move freely on board and enjoy the coastal scenery and ocean scenery.