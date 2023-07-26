Papa John’s Korea Steps Into the Chicken Market With “Mama Chicken”

Papa John’s Korea has introduced its American-style fried chicken brand, Mama Chicken, to the South Korean market, aiming to make its mark in the competitive K-chicken scene.

The first Mama Chicken outlet opened in Mapo district, Seoul, with plans for expansion in the region later this year and a potential franchise business in 2024.

The company’s goal is to establish 1,000 Mama Chicken restaurants across South Korea by 2035.

Mama Chicken sets itself apart by offering all-American-style Cajun fried chicken and chicken wings, targeting a market dominated by K-style fried chicken restaurants.

The flagship outlet provides a casual pub restaurant experience, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, with a wide range of sauces to choose from.