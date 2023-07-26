Image: Papa John's Korea
Dine & Drink

Papa John’s Korea Steps Into the Chicken Market With “Mama Chicken”

By Haps Staff

Papa John’s Korea has introduced its American-style fried chicken brand, Mama Chicken, to the South Korean market, aiming to make its mark in the competitive K-chicken scene.

The first Mama Chicken outlet opened in Mapo district, Seoul, with plans for expansion in the region later this year and a potential franchise business in 2024.

The company’s goal is to establish 1,000 Mama Chicken restaurants across South Korea by 2035.

Mama Chicken sets itself apart by offering all-American-style Cajun fried chicken and chicken wings, targeting a market dominated by K-style fried chicken restaurants.

The flagship outlet provides a casual pub restaurant experience, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery options, with a wide range of sauces to choose from.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 