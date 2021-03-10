Paradise Hotel Launches “Florida Grapefruit Blossom” Promotion

The Paradise Hotel in Haeundae is holding a “Florida Grapefruit Blossom” promotion until the end of March.

The event, held in collaboration with the Florida Citrus Association, features 20 unique menu items, including drinks, desserts, and salads.

The first floor Crystal Garden will be presenting three types of drinks for 20,000 won each, while the Boutique Bakery offers a variety of desserts ranging from 10,000 won to 45,000 won.

On the Plate will also be offering 12 unique dishes and desserts at its buffet, including salads, desserts, and pasta.

Florida grapefruit is well-known as an excellent source of Vitamin C and to help strengthen immunity.