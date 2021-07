Paradise Hotel in Haeundae has begun its Beach Beer Lounge with delicious eats and draft beer.

The outdoor patio will be open from noon to midnight at the main building outdoor garden.

You can enjoy cold draft beer to beat the heat, and beer garden food such as chef’s special fried chicken and homemade sausage, as well as signature dishes prepared by the master chef.

Weather conditions may prevent the event from taking place nightly.