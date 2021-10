On the Plate and the Paradise Boutique bakery are holding a promotion featuring the great tastes of California walnuts.

The Paradise Hotel is introducing special dishes in association with the California Walnut Association including salads, bakery items, and breads.

12 specialty items are available, including walnut cheesecake, walnut rye bread, and walnut pesto gnocchi salad.

Walnuts are known to be rich in antioxidants and lower cholesteral.