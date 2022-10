The Paradise Hotel’s third-floor Chinese restaurant ‘Nampoong’ has introduced a Chinese Fried Chili Blue Crab meal for autumn.

It’s described as “west coast fresh blue crab fried in a spicy kanpoom sauce which is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

The restaurant is open daily for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located in the hotel’s third-floor annex.