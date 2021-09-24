NewsBusan News

Parainfluenza Spreading Rapidly in Busan

According to local medical communities and public health centers yesterday, parainfluenza is being spread rapidly in Busan.

Parainfluenza, which is mainly prevalent during season transition with a large difference in temperature between day and night, generally infects children under the age of 5, and more than half of all under the age of 1.

Those with parainfluenza fever develop symptoms with runny nose and cough just like those suffering from general respiratory illnesses.

An expert at a university hospital said that while non-severe symptoms of parainfluenza can be treated with symptomatic therapy at home, however, parents are advised to take their child to a nearby hospital if symptoms worsen, and take good care of following basic quarantine guidelines.

 

